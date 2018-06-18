Excessive heat will give way to showers, storms

Monday’s heat is expected to give way to storms later in the day.

Temperatures reached into the 90s with a heat index over 100 degrees.

Humidity levels on the rise as moisture pools ahead of an approaching cold front. Dew point is at 75°+ at several reporting stations. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/SVe35y8Pac — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) June 18, 2018

High humidity and sunshine led to an Excessive Heat Warning for Chicago and Cook County until Monday evening. A Heat Advisory was also issued for other Chicago-area counties.

Chicago Teachers Union said a number of schools were without air conditioning.

A break in the heat will come later as a cold front passes through the area. However, it will likely trigger thunderstorm activity that could bring strong/ severe thunderstorms and the potential for heavy rainfall.

Much of the Chicago area is under a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms Monday night.

