Excessive heat will give way to showers, storms

Monday’s heat is expected to give way to storms later in the day.
Temperatures reached into the 90s with a heat index over 100 degrees.
High humidity and sunshine led to an Excessive Heat Warning for Chicago and Cook County until Monday evening. A Heat Advisory was also issued for other Chicago-area counties.
Chicago Teachers Union said a number of schools were without air conditioning.
A break in the heat will come later as a cold front passes through the area. However, it will likely trigger thunderstorm activity that could bring strong/ severe thunderstorms and the potential for heavy rainfall.
Much of the Chicago area is under a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms Monday night.
