× Excessive heat warning continues today, strong to severe storms possible tonight

CHICAGO — Very dangerous, life-threatening atmospheric conditions will exist Monday across the Chicago area.

With daytime temperatures expected to warm into the lower and middle 90s, along with high humidity and abundant sunshine, an Excessive Heat Warning (purple-shaded area on the highlighted map) has been issued for Chicago and Cook County until Monday evening. A Heat Advisory (orange-shaded area on the highlighted map) has been issued Chicago-area counties in northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana where similar daytime conditions are expected,

The Heat Index should exceed 100 degrees in many parts of the area each day, likely peaking around 105 degrees Monday afternoon. The upcoming Summer Solstice occurs next Thursday, meaning the afternoon sun is reaching the highest point in the sky with the most intense rays – sufficient to raise the apparent heat index another 5 to 15-degrees, depending upon how long you stay out in the sunlight..

Stay in the shade or air conditioning as much as possible, drink plenty of water and look in on those considered most susceptible to heat injury.

A break in the heat will come tonight as a cold front passes through the area. However, the arrival of the cooler air mass will trigger thunderstorm activity that could bring strong/ severe thunderstorms and the potential for heavy rainfall.

Much of the Chicago area is under a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms tonight . There is also a slight risk of excessive rainfall, especially in the north portions of the area.

Marginal risk of severe thunderstorms tonight.

Greatest threat of excessive rainfall north portions of the Chicago area tonight.