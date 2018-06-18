× Drew Peterson asks US Supreme Court to hear appeal of murder conviction

Convicted murderer Drew Peterson wants the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider his murder conviction for the death of his third wife.

The former Bolingbrook cop filed a petition Monday, hoping the court will hear his case.

Peterson is serving a 38-year prison sentence for the murder of Kathleen Savio.

Illinois’ Supreme Court upheld his conviction just nine months ago.

The court ruled that testimony from a divorce attorney who spoke to Peterson’s fourth wife, Stacy Peterson, before she disappeared, did not violate attorney-client privilege, because he did not represent her.