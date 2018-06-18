Drew Peterson asks US Supreme Court to hear appeal of murder conviction

Posted 10:27 PM, June 18, 2018, by
drew-peterson-carousel

Convicted murderer Drew Peterson wants the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider his murder conviction for the death of his third wife.

The former Bolingbrook cop filed a petition Monday, hoping the court will hear his case.

Peterson is serving a 38-year prison sentence for the murder of Kathleen Savio.

Illinois’ Supreme Court upheld his conviction just nine months ago.

The court ruled that testimony from a divorce attorney who spoke to Peterson’s fourth wife, Stacy Peterson, before she disappeared, did not violate attorney-client privilege, because he did not represent her.

Related stories