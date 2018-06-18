Culver’s holds fundraiser in honor or fallen CFD diver

Posted 1:07 PM, June 18, 2018, by , Updated at 02:35PM, June 18, 2018

CHICAGO – Several Chicago-area Culver’s are helping to raise money for the family of a fallen Chicago Fire Department diver.

Monday, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., 15% of sales will go to the Juan Bucio Memorial Fund. Firefighters will be on hand at some locations to serve customers.

Bucio, a husband and father of two, died on Memorial Day while trying to rescue an overboard boater in the South Branch of the Chicago River.

Participating Culver’s Include

  • Culver’s of Bridgeview            9929 S. Harlem Ave Bridgeview
  • Culver’s of Lyons                     8211 W. Ogden Ave., Lyons
  • Culver’s of Franklin Park         2751 W. Rose St., Franklin Park
  • Culver’s of Berwyn                  6943 W. Roosevelt Rd., Berwyn
  • Culver’s of Evergreen Park      9515 S. Kedzie., Evergreen Park
  • Culver’s of Oak Lawn              10735 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Lawn
  • Culver’s of Six Corners            4939 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago

A Chicago Police Officer/bagpiper will be at the Evergreen Park location at 5:00 p.m. and the Oak Lawn location at around 6:30 p.m.

The 46-year-old is remembered as a devoted father of two young boys, who loved what he did: being a firefighter and member of the dive team for more than a decade. He had nine siblings, including a sister who is a Chicago police officer.

Related stories