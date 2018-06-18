× Culver’s holds fundraiser in honor or fallen CFD diver

CHICAGO – Several Chicago-area Culver’s are helping to raise money for the family of a fallen Chicago Fire Department diver.

Monday, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., 15% of sales will go to the Juan Bucio Memorial Fund. Firefighters will be on hand at some locations to serve customers.

Bucio, a husband and father of two, died on Memorial Day while trying to rescue an overboard boater in the South Branch of the Chicago River.

Participating Culver’s Include

Culver’s of Bridgeview 9929 S. Harlem Ave Bridgeview

Culver’s of Lyons 8211 W. Ogden Ave., Lyons

Culver’s of Franklin Park 2751 W. Rose St., Franklin Park

Culver’s of Berwyn 6943 W. Roosevelt Rd., Berwyn

Culver’s of Evergreen Park 9515 S. Kedzie., Evergreen Park

Culver’s of Oak Lawn 10735 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Lawn

Culver’s of Six Corners 4939 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago

A Chicago Police Officer/bagpiper will be at the Evergreen Park location at 5:00 p.m. and the Oak Lawn location at around 6:30 p.m.

The 46-year-old is remembered as a devoted father of two young boys, who loved what he did: being a firefighter and member of the dive team for more than a decade. He had nine siblings, including a sister who is a Chicago police officer.