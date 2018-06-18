Culver’s holds fundraiser in honor or fallen CFD diver
CHICAGO – Several Chicago-area Culver’s are helping to raise money for the family of a fallen Chicago Fire Department diver.
Monday, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., 15% of sales will go to the Juan Bucio Memorial Fund. Firefighters will be on hand at some locations to serve customers.
Bucio, a husband and father of two, died on Memorial Day while trying to rescue an overboard boater in the South Branch of the Chicago River.
Participating Culver’s Include
- Culver’s of Bridgeview 9929 S. Harlem Ave Bridgeview
- Culver’s of Lyons 8211 W. Ogden Ave., Lyons
- Culver’s of Franklin Park 2751 W. Rose St., Franklin Park
- Culver’s of Berwyn 6943 W. Roosevelt Rd., Berwyn
- Culver’s of Evergreen Park 9515 S. Kedzie., Evergreen Park
- Culver’s of Oak Lawn 10735 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Lawn
- Culver’s of Six Corners 4939 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago
A Chicago Police Officer/bagpiper will be at the Evergreen Park location at 5:00 p.m. and the Oak Lawn location at around 6:30 p.m.
The 46-year-old is remembered as a devoted father of two young boys, who loved what he did: being a firefighter and member of the dive team for more than a decade. He had nine siblings, including a sister who is a Chicago police officer.