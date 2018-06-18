Cubs Game Notes For Monday vs. LA Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

* This is the first matchup in 2018 between last year’s National League Championship Series contestants. The Dodgers dominated the Cubs in 2017, going 4-2 against Chicago in the regular season before winning the NLCS 4-1.

* Los Angeles saw its season-long five-game winning streak snapped on Sunday, losing 4-1 to the Giants at home. After a May 16 loss had the Dodgers record at 16-26, Los Angeles has gone 21-7 which is the best win percentage in MLB over that span.

* Chicago lost the series finale against St. Louis, 5-0, on Sunday, failing to complete a sweep. The Cubs are 10-5 in June, good for the third best record in the National League this month.

* Kike Hernandez has started five of the last six games for the Dodgers, picking up at least one hit in all six. On the year, the Dodgers are 20-9 in games when Hernandez picks up at least one hit.

* After picking up at least five strikeouts in six of his seven previous starts, Kenta Maeda has struck out three total batters over his last two. His K/9 sits at 10.83 on the season after posting a 9.38 mark in 2017 and a 9.17 in 2016.

* Tyler Chatwood walked two batters in his most recent start against the Brewers after walking 22 batters over his previous four outings. Chatwood’s 8.26 walks per nine rate is the highest in MLB among pitchers who have thrown at least 60 innings. Carlos Martinez, who is second on that list, has a BB/9 rate of 5.74.