CPS partners with Children’s Advocacy Center in wake of abuse report

CHICAGO -- Chicago Public School officials announced further plans to protect students, following the recent Chicago Tribune report of sexual abuse and assault at schools.

According to the Tribune's report, teachers and principals often failed to alert child welfare investigators or police when students disclosed abuse — despite the state’s mandated reporting law.

Monday, CPS said it is now partnering with Chicago Children's Advocacy Center.

Every year the center handles more than 2,000 reported cases of child sexual abuse.

The partnership between CAC and CPS will focus on therapy for students and training for CPS staff.