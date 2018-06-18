× Cold front and attendant thunderstorms to end the city’s heat wave

Hot and humid weather has gripped the Chicago area since Friday with today’s high of 95 degrees, the city’s third straight 90 and highest reading of the hot and humid period.

A cold front will be passing through the area tonight accompanied by showers and thunderstorms capable of producing gusty wind and heavy rainfall totals. Temperatures in southern Wisconsin has dropped into the 70s and this cooling will gradually overspread the Chicago area this evening as the front and showers continue south.

It will be significantly cooler on Tuesday with highs ranging from near 70 north and near the lake to the middle and upper 80s well south of the city.

