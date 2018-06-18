× Chicago’s sports teams pay tribute to dads on Father’s Day

CHICAGO – It’s a day to salute the dads all around the world, and on social media, people get a little creative in doing so this Father’s Day.

The sports teams from Chicago didn’t miss this chance on Sunday as they found creative ways to salute the fathers in 2018.

The Cubs had this offering – a video of a few of their pitchers telling “Dad Jokes” on Twitter.

We 💙 dad jokes. Happy Father's Day! pic.twitter.com/Q3qUcU5fJa — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 17, 2018

Joseph Maddon, the son of Cubs manager Joe Maddon, had a simple yet poignant Polaroid salute to his father.

Meanwhile the White Sox had a pair of videos for Father’s Day – one featuring the kids of the players saluting their dads.

A special message to our very own #SoxDads: pic.twitter.com/S5286Jxc7V — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 17, 2018

Then there was another featuring the kids with their dads on the field before the team’s series finale with the Tigers on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Blackhawks follow suit as they posted a video of their players with their kids on Twitter Sunday.

Happy #FathersDay! Thank you for everything you do. pic.twitter.com/L6ph45gEvq — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) June 17, 2018

The Bears had a video featuring an interview with new head coach Matt Nagy’s father Bill on Sunday.

Nagy: Football’s always been in our family, in our blood. Coach reminisces with his dad Bill about their relationship and #FathersDay traditions. pic.twitter.com/JE72KahG0o — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 17, 2018

“Benny The Bull” sent out the greeting on behalf of the Bulls on Sunday.