Around Town checks out new technology at Avanade Innovation Center

The tech industry is transforming the way businesses operate. They are improving the customer experience online as well as brick and mortars. Chicago is defining itself as a tech hub and was recently announced as the 3rd location in the country to get the cashier-less Amazon store.

Avanade is the World’s leading technological and digital innovator for businesses using technology on the Microsoft Ecosystem. It is the leading provider of innovative digital and cloud services, business solutions and design-led experiences delivered through the power of people and the Microsoft ecosystem.

