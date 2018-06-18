× 9 injured after Bolingbrook bus crash

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. – Nine people were hurt after a Pace bus collided with a car in suburban Bolingbrook Monday evening.

The accident happened at Boughton Road and Winston Drive. According to police, the bus left the roadway and struck a tree after the initial impact with the car. The driver of the bus was pinned and had to be extricated.

Fire officials said the driver suffered leg injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Eight passengers who suffered minor injuries were also transported to hospitals.

No word yet on what caused the accident, but officials said it was not weather related.