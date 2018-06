× 4 shot, injured in Little Village

CHICAGO — Four people were shot and wounded in the city’s Little Village neighborhood.

The shootings happened Sunday night near Sacramento and Cermak.

The victims were outside when someone came by and shot them.

Three men and one woman were shot. One of the men is a known gang member. He was shot in the chest and is now in critical condition.

The conditions of the other victims range from serious to stable.

No arrests have been made.