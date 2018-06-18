× 2 girls arrested after fight at Six Flags Great America

GURNEE, Ill. — Police arrested two girls Friday at Six Flags Great America in north suburban Gurnee.

Police were called to the park after a group of more than 15 girls were involved in a fight, shouting and swearing at each other. The fight stemmed from an ongoing disagreement.

According to the Chicago Tribune, a video posted on social media of the incident shows two girls attacking one another after an aggressive exchange of foul language and provocations.

It was one of several disturbances at the park.

No weapons were seen or found in any of the incidents.

No one was taken to the hospital.