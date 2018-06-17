Police search for Rogers Park teen who went to school, didn’t come home

CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for help finding a missing teen.

Police say 14-year-old Fowsia Ibrahim went to school on Thursday, June 14 but never returned to her Rogers Park home.

She’s described as 5’5″ tall, African-American with a medium complexion, brown eyes, black hair and weighing about 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a yellow hijab, a black shirt and a black

and gray striped skirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago Police Area North Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.