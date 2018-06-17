Police ask for help identifying suspect in church burglary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for help finding the suspect who broke into a Far South Side church late Friday.

Police released surveillance video from inside St. Thomas More Catholic Church near 81st Street and California that they say shows the suspect arguing with the priest around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

According to police, the suspect burglarized the church, then struck the priest in the face before fleeing.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Chicago police.