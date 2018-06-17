× Mother, 2 children injured after Burbank hit-and-run

BURBANK, Ill. — A mother and her two children were hospitalized after a hit-and-run accident in the southwest suburbs.

The hit-and-run happened Saturday night near 86th Street and Cicero Avenue in Burbank around 9:45 p.m.

Police said a 29-year-old woman and her two kids were crossing the street when a car hit all three of them. The driver then drove off southbound on Cicero.

All three were taken to the hospital and in serious condition.

Police have not released much information about the car, other than that it is a four-door gray car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burbank Police Department at 708-924-7300.