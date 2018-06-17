Man charged with punching woman, 67, on Red Line

CHICAGO — A man accused of attacking a woman on a CTA Red Line train has been charged and is due in court Sunday.

Derrick McMath, 28, was charged with punching a 67-year-old woman in the face and is accused of causing “serious trauma” to the woman’s eye.

The woman was reading her Kindle on a Red Line train near the 1500 block of West Jarvis Avenue when a man walked up to her about noon Thursday and “completely unprovoked, viciously punched her in the face, causing serious injury to her eye,” the Chicago Police Department said in a community alert.

McMath was arrested Saturday after police said he ran out of a store without paying for a pair of shoes.

McMath was convicted of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in March 2008.