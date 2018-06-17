× Javier Baez suffers elbow contusion in the Cubs’ game with the Cardinals Sunday night

ST. LOUIS – He’s provided plenty of highlights over the years, but especially in 2018. From tumbling into the stands, hitting dramatic homers, or even stealing home, Javier Baez never ceases to impact a game.

On Sunday, the Cubs infielder was on the wrong end of an impact from the opposing pitcher.

During the third inning of their game with the Cardinals at Busch Stadium Sunday night, Baez was hit in the left elbow on a pitch from Jake Flaherty and was forced to exit the game. The initial diagnosis is an elbow contusion with Baez getting an X-Ray to confirm the diagnosis.

Javier Baez hit with a 90 mph fastball to the left elbow. Baez stayed down in pain for some time before being helped up and removed from the game. #Cubs @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/DpTmEY6leO — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) June 18, 2018

He was struck as he turned to approach the pitch and went down immediately. He was looked at by team athletic trainers and manager Joe Maddon before leaving the game. Playing shortstop in the original lineup, Baez was replaced by Addison Russell.