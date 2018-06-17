× Health officials warn of potential measles exposure at Loop restaurant

CHICAGO — Chicago health officials are warning people who visited Honeygrow in the Loop recently may have been exposed to the measles.

The Chicago Department of Public Health is investigating after it received reports a customer with a confirmed measles infection dined at the Honeygrow at 70 East Lake Street last Tuesday, June 12.

Officials say anyone who dined at the restaurant last Tuesday between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. may have been exposed to the measles.

While you’re not at risk if you’ve been vaccinated against measles, signs of exposure can include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. They recommend anyone concerned of infection contact their doctor before going to the E.R. Measles infections are of most concern for young children, pregnant women and people with weak immune systems.

Anyone who dined at the restaurant at that time can call 311 or contact the Chicago Department of Public Health at 312-746-5911 during work hours.

Health officials say there’s no ongoing risk at the restaurant.