× Gusty thunderstorms erupting on a hot and humid Father’s Day afternoon

A Significant Weather Advisory has been issued for northwestern Will and south central Cook Counties until 4:15 pm Sunday.

At 3:48 pm CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Joliet, moving northeast at 15 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and brief very heavy downpours will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include: Joliet, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Romeoville, Plainfield, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Mokena, Frankfort, Lemont, Channahon, Ingalls Park, Woodridge, Shorewood, Elwood, Rockdale, Goodings Grove and Crest Hill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.