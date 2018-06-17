Eli Hershkovich discusses the Cubs, White Sox, and the NBA Draft on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The middle of June has finally brought the heat as the summer as the Cubs and the White Sox get to the middle of their 2018 season.

As Joe Maddon's offense had a few bad moments in Milwaukee, but now has erupted in St. Louis. Rick Renteria's White Sox were swept away by the Tigers, with a few bright spots mixed in during a bad series.

Meanwhile NBA teams are starting to finalize their draft boards as the selections on Thursday approach.

Eli Hershkovich of 670 The Score discussed all of those topics on Sports Feed Sunday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch Eli's segments on the show in the video above or below.