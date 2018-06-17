Dozens of dead seagulls found in South Loop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Volunteers with the Chicago Bird Collision Monitors say they found dozens of dead seagulls on the ground in the South Loop Sunday evening.

A spokesperson with the group told WGN they found about 40 to 50 dead seagulls and another 20 to 30 babies on the ground near a storage facility on the 700 block of West Harrison.

Members of the Chicago Bird Collision Monitors say they don't know how the birds got on the ground, but it's possible they were thrown to the ground from the roof.

The dead birds will be taken to the Field Museum for studying, while the surviving birds will be taken to a suburban wildlife center.