Democratic lawmakers to visit immigration centers in South Texas

Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley is returning to the South Texas border on Sunday with a group of Democratic colleagues to tour the Customs and Border Protection processing centers in the Rio Grande Valley.

The group is visiting South Texas, they say, to learn more about the agency’s processing of undocumented immigrants entering the United States, including a policy to refer all people who cross the border illegally for criminal prosecution on top of immigration proceedings.

As a result of enforcing that policy, families who cross illegally have been separated from their children because those accompanying the children are put into the criminal justice system.

The group will include Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, Texas Reps. Filemon Vela, Vicente Gonzalez, and Sheila Jackson Lee, Vermont Rep. Peter Welch, Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline, and Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan.

Both Gonzalez and Vela represent parts of the Rio Grande Valley in Congress.

The visit comes two days after the Department of Homeland Security confirmed the US government has separated nearly 2,000 children from parents at the border since implementing a policy that results in such family separations.

From April 19 through May 31 of this year, 1,995 minors traveling with 1,940 adults who said they were the children’s guardians were separated due to the policy, Department of Homeland Security spokesman Jonathan Hoffman told reporters Friday on a conference call.

Merkley first visited the South Texas border on June 3, where he was denied entry to an immigration center for unaccompanied minors in the border city of Brownsville after asking for a tour of the facility.

“It’s damaging to children, putting them through a horrific experience in a land where they know no one and they don’t know where they’re being sent and don’t understand why they’re being sent just as a way to be, if you will, cruel as a strategy of deterrence — not deterrence from people crossing the border, deterrence from people seeking asylum,” he said at the time.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders argued Thursday that it’s “biblical” for the Trump administration to enforce federal law in a way that separates children from their families at the border when they illegally enter the US. Her comments came when she was pressed by CNN’s Jim Acosta on whether she agreed with Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ assertion, citing Romans 13, that the Bible requires the Trump administration to follow the law.

The Catholic Church and other religious leaders have voiced strong criticism of policies resulting in family separations and recent moves Sessions has made to restrict asylum. Cardinal Timothy Dolan, a prominent Catholic leader in the United States, said Friday there is no biblical defense for separating families, condemning the practice as “unjust” and “un-American.”

Human rights organizations also argue it’s inhumane to separate children from their parents.

The American Civil Liberties Union has a petition on its website to request the Department of Homeland Security stop separating immigrant children from their parents.

“The Trump administration is sending the clear message that immigrants aren’t welcome here — and they don’t mind sacrificing constitutional rights and basic human decency just to get that across,” the petition states. “They want to scare people away from coming to this country to seek a better life and aren’t afraid to admit it.”

In Congress, Senate Judiciary committee ranking member Dianne Feinstein introduced the Keep Families Together Act, a bill that would prevent the separation of immigrant children from their parents.

Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler, ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, is planning to introduce the companion bill on the House side, a source told CNN.

The-CNN-Wire