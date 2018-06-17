For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Cooler temps, rain expected after Monday
-
Rain, cooler temps on the way
-
Cooler weekend temps with rain possible
-
Cooler temps on the way
-
Rain possible later in week, warmer temps on the way
-
Storms expected Sunday, warmer temps on the way
-
-
Rain, t-storms possible, chilly temps continue
-
Weekend starts off cooler, warmer temps next week
-
Hot, humid temps expected throughout week
-
Scattered storms, cloudy skies expected Monday
-
Warmer temps on the way, rain possible Wednesday
-
-
Cold temps. on the way, rain possible
-
Temps tumble after taste of spring
-
Showers possible, slightly cooler weather for weekend