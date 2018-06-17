Artist of the Wall Festival celebrates 25 years of creativity and collaboration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Artist of the Wall Festival celebrated its 25th anniversary in Rogers Park this weekend.

Several hundred artists and the young and young at heart came together in the name of creativity to be a part of a 600-foot-long mural along this beach adjacent to the Lake Michigan.

While there are no limits as to what you can paint, all of the artists follow an annual theme. This year the theme was legends.

Whatever the shape, size or color of each painting, artists returns year after year to socialize, create and collaborate on this brilliant and colorful project.