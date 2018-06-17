× 2 shot including 17-year-old boy near Red Line at 87th Street, police say

CHICAGO — Two people, including a 17-year-old boy, were shot as they walked on the sidewalk towards the Red Line at 87th Street in Chatham Sunday evening, according to police.

Police say around 4:20 p.m. Sunday, the teens were walking towards the Red Line when someone fired shots.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen and transported to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition, according to police. An 18-year-old young man was shot in the left and also taken to the U of C Hospital in serious condition.

Police are investigating, and say no one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.