Phil Vettel reviews Mordecai

CHICAGO -- Mordecai 'Three Finger' Brown was a Hall of Fame pitcher for the Chicago Cubs, and he's the inspiration behind Mordecai restaurant, which opened in the Hotel Zachary just in time for the baseball season.

From the upstairs patio, diners can look out onto Wrigley Field and Gallagher Way park. Inside, there are low-key homages to the famous pitcher, along with superb food from chef Jared Wentworth, who has earned Michelin stars at two previous restaurants.

One might not expect ballpark fans to be looking for fine dining, but Wentworth says his menu is designed to appeal across the dining spectrum.

I'll say this: There's nothing non-adventurous about the Mordecai burger, stacked with two Slagel-beef patties, heirloom tomatoes and smoked gruyere cheese. First-rate fries are helped along with delicious black-garlic aioli.

Bone marrow is something a lot of restaurants do these days; Wentworth's version includes a side of citrus-onion marmalade that adds sweetness and acidity right where you need it.

Upscale options include super-tender octopus over smoked-paprika aioli, and a gorgeous asparagus salad with maltaise vinaigrette and a perfectly poached egg.

Larger plates include arugula papardelle pasta with porcini mushrooms, charred asparagus puree and foamy parmesan sauce; and an absolutely delicious porchetta over English pea risotto, garnished with crispy chicharron and spiced carrots.

Among the desserts is a very nice passionfruit panna cotta topped with caramelized pineapple, kumquats and espresso-cookie nuggets, but the one you have to try is the Crackerjack Donut, a Bavarian-style donut filled with caramel-popcorn cream and topped with buttermilk glaze, popped sorghum and roasted peanuts.

I give Mordecai, 3632 N. Clark St., three stars. Mordecai is an upscale upstart in a chicken-wings part of Chicago, but something tells me that this rookie is going to have a great season.