× On June 26, 1954, a killer seiche hit Chicago. How did this happen?

Dear Tom,

On June 26, 1954, a killer seiche hit Chicago. How did this happen?

— Chuck Meter, Crystal Lake

Dear Chuck,

The seiche occurred the morning of June 26, 1954, when an 8-to 10-foot-high wave swept eight fishermen to their deaths off the Montrose pier. It was produced by a fast-moving line of thunderstorms that sped southeast across Lake Michigan at speeds in excess of 55 mph.

Powerful winds flowing out of the thunderstorms brought a rush of dense, cold air to the lake surface, producing a rapid rise in the barometric pressure, which pushed a growing swell of water toward the Michigan and Indiana shores. When that swell reached the east side of the lake, it returned as a killer wave to the Chicago shoreline.

Post tragedy, meteorologists and professors from the University of Chicago developed a forecast technique that provided advance warning for later seiches.