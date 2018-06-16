× Chicago police shoot man on Southeast Side

Chicago police officers shot and wounded a man who barricaded himself in a garage in Calumet Heights. But then, police say the man took his own life.

This all unfolded at 94th and Escanaba. It started around 11pm on Friday.

Police say the man fired a gun from a house, then barricaded himself in the garage.

Officers blocked off several streets as negotiators tried to communicate with the man for several hours.

When SWAT members entered the garage around 2am on Saturday, police say the man pointed a weapon at them. Officers opened-fire, and hit him in the stomach.

Police claim the man then used his own weapon to shoot himself in the head.

C.O.P.A. is investigating.

The officer who shot the man is on 30 day administrative leave.