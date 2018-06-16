David McGlynn talked about fatherhood and the joy of raising kids. His new book is called: "One Day You'll Thank Me: Lessons From An Unexpected Fatherhood."
Author David McGlynn
-
Midday Fix: Daditude
-
Ruminations on fatherhood from the local barbershop
-
Chicago launches anti-harassment campaign with ads produced by David Schwimmer
-
Midday Fix: Chasing New Horizons – Inside The Epic First Mission To Pluto
-
Officials: Move over, slow down near vehicles on the side of the road — it’s the law
-
-
Barack and Michelle Obama sign multi-year deal with Netflix
-
Couple loses custody of teen son after giving him marijuana to treat seizures
-
David Schwimmer talks new play, old comedies on WGN Morning News
-
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson engaged after only few weeks of dating: reports
-
Illinois nurses to receive sexual assault training by 2021 under proposed timeline
-
-
Celebrities react to Kate Spade’s death
-
Mike Janssen named WGN News weekend weather forecaster
-
Police seize $3 million of marijuana in Skokie raid