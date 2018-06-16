× 2 dead in Woodlawn shooting, police say

CHICAGO — Two men were killed in a Woodlawn shooting Friday night, police said.

The men were outside a store in the 400 block of East 63rd Street when one or more people opened fire about 9:50 p.m. Friday, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A 43-year-old man was shot in his chest; a 22-year-old man was shot multiple times in his chest, police said. Both were pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Police said they believe the 22-year-old man was the intended target.

No one was in custody.