17-year-old shot dead in East Garfield Park, police say

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Saturday.

Officers found the teen in a yard while responding to a call of “person down” in the 3400 block of West Carroll Avenue about 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Chicago Police Department.

He had been shot in his chest and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No one was in custody.