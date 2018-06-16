× 1 dead, 1 wounded in Englewood shooting

CHICAGO — Two people were shot, one fatally, following an argument in Englewood on Friday, police said.

A 28-year-old man was walking in the 6700 block of South Parnell Avenue when he got into a verbal altercation with three unknown men about 10:50 p.m. Friday, according to the Chicago Police Department. One of those men pulled a gun and shot the 28-year-old multiple times in his upper body.

The victim was taken in serious condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

A 24-year-old man was grazed in his foot during the attack, police said. He refused medical treatment.

No one was in custody.