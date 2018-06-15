× Will Stormy Daniels’ show go on?

CHICAGO — Folks who were expecting to see porn star Stormy Daniels on tour in Chicago this weekend, are waiting to see if the show will go on.

Daniels made her first Chicago appearance last night, but left the club abruptly after about 15 minutes on stage.

As she left, fans say she heard she was fired.

But the box office is still selling tickets, and it’s unclear yet whether the show will be canceled.

Daniels was paid $130,000 in hush money by President Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, to keep her from talking about an alleged affair with the president in 2006. The payment was made less than two weeks before the presidential election.