White Sox Game Notes For Friday vs. Detroit

* The Tigers won back-to-back home games against the Twins and are now 23-17 (.575) at home this season. However, Detroit is 10-20 (.333) on the road, and its .242 difference in winning percentage between home and road games is the largest in the AL.

* The White Sox split a four-game series with the AL Central-leading Indians, and are 8-6 so far in June. Based on current records, the White Sox have had the fourth-most difficult strength of schedule in baseball in June (.553).

* The Tigers have beaten the White Sox five times in six matchups this season, including a three-game sweep in early April at Guaranteed Rate Field. Detroit pitching has a 3.60 ERA in 55.0 innings with 57 strikeouts against the White Sox this season.

* In five home starts this season, Reynaldo Lopez has a 1.85 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP, while limiting opponents to a .147 batting average. Among AL pitchers with at least five home starts, Lopez’s ERA ranks fourth, his WHIP ranks ninth, and his opponent batting average ranks second.

* In two career starts at Guaranteed Rate Field (including April 8), Mike Fiers has not allowed a run in 13.1 innings pitched. Overall, Fiers’ 1.72 career ERA against the White Sox is the second lowest among active pitchers with at least five starts against Chicago.

* Jose Abreu reached 1400 career total bases yesterday in his 680th career game. Among players who began their MLB careers and reached the milestone with the White Sox, only Frank Thomas reached 1400 total bases in fewer games (671).