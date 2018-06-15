Dear Tom,

What was the first culture to record weather observations?

Mary Liasen

Dear Mary,

Man has always watched the weather with awe and trepidation through all of recorded history as evidenced by numerous ancient deities associated with weather phenomena.

In Western Civilization, the earliest documents about weather, preserved on fragments of papyrus and clay, come to us from ancient Egypt and Babylonia, dating from about 2,500-2,000 BC. Later, in ancient Greece, Aristotle, who was born in 384 BC, formalized meteorological study in his “Meteorologica.”

At about the same time, ancient Chinese scholars kept descriptive weather journals by about 2,200 BC, and by 1,600 BC Shang Dynasty scholars were attempting to analyze weather in ten-day blocks.