Walgreens putting 1,800 workers in Chicago

CHICAGO — Walgreens says it’s opening a new office in Chicago and staffing it with 1,800 people.

Nearly 75 percent of the positions are being relocated from elsewhere. Walgreens said Friday it will occupy 200,000 square feet in the Old Post Office Building in Chicago by fall 2019.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel calls it a “smart decision by an innovative company.”

Walgreens is part of Walgreens Boots Alliance, based in Deerfield, a Chicago suburb. That site still will have 3,200 workers.