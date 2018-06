Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Towne visits WGN Morning News to debut its new album, "Audacious", which offers a punk-rock/country style mix. The band from Nashville, TN, featuring Steevie Steeves and Jon Decious, performs at Evanston Rocks on June 15. Steeves says their new albugives fans a "New York Broadway" style as well as a "back roads country" feel.

Towne

Evanston Rocks

1012 Church St.

Evanston, IL

June 15

8pm