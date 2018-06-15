× Strong thunderstorms moving across the Interstate-39 corridor this Friday morning

Update 6:30AM CDT…

An Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory has been issued for much of this area along the I-39 corridor until 9:30AM CDT calling for minor localized flooding in areas of heaviest rainfall – up to 2-inches of rain has fallen in a few locations.

A band of strong thunderstorms is moving east – crossing the Interstate-39 corridor ( portions of Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb and LaSalle Counties) between 6 and 7AM CDT this Friday morning. Strongest storms will carry brief heavy downpours, gusty winds, small hail to dime-size and frequent lightning.

Weather radar mosaic…