Parkland students, Chance the Rapper, to join St Sabina rally for peace

CHICAGO – St Sabina will welcome several special guests for its annual peace march Friday night.

Last year, Cardinal Cupich helped lead the church's "End of School" march against gun violence .

This year's special guests include survivors of February's deadly Parkland, Florida school shooting and former Arizona congresswoman Gabby Giffords.

Actress and singer Jennifer Hudson and Chance the Rapper will also be on hand.

Organizers hope to attract 5,000 people to the rally and march.

Smaller marches are set to take place every Friday through the summer.