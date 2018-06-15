New Florida center treats addiction, mental illness with horse therapy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new program for treating drug and alcohol addiction is proving its success in Florida. Mending Fences is a treatment center that uses horse therapy with their patients.

Katrina Campagnola, Mending Fences primary therapist, and Terry Libera, director of the Equine Program, discussed their center with us on the Morning News.

According to the center, more than 50% of patients who complete the program go on to live sober lives. Mending Fences also treats those suffering from depression, anxiety and PTSD.

More information on Equine Therapy can be found on their website.