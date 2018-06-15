× Mother, 2 children missing from West Humboldt Park

CHICAGO — Chicago police have issued an alert for a missing woman and two children.

Latonya Barnett, 31, and her 1-year-old son Demateo Brewer were last seen Sunday near Division and Pulaski in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police say Barnett’s 8-year-old daughter Jasyah Wilson may also be traveling with her.

Police are looking for a red 2000 Mercury Mountaineer with an Illinois license plate No. AN75600.

If located, please call Area North Special Victim’s Unit at 312-744-8266.