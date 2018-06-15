Man ‘viciously’ punched senior citizen on CTA Red Line, police say

CHICAGO — Police are looking for a man who punched a senior citizen on a CTA Red Line train Thursday.

The victim was reading her Kindle on a northbound Red Line train when a man walked up to her about noon Thursday and “completely unprovoked, viciously punched her in the face, causing serious injury to her eye,” the Chicago Police Department said in a community alert.

The man then exited the train at the Jarvis station, 1523 W. Jarvis Ave.

Police said the suspect was a black man in his 20s who weighed 160 to 180 pounds and was between 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He was seen on CTA surveillance footage wearing a short-sleeved “Illinois” t-shirt, jeans, brown shoes with a white upper heel, and a black backpack. He had short black hair.

Police ask anyone with information to call 312-744-8266.