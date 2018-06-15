Lunchbreak: Ribeye and cole slaw

Posted 2:19 PM, June 15, 2018, by , Updated at 02:59PM, June 15, 2018

Executive Chef Ryan Wombacher, Lawry's The Prime Rib

100 E. Ontario, Chicago

http://www.lawrysonline.com/lawrys-primerib/chicago

Lawry’s Father’s Day To-Go Package: For $275, guests can take home Lawry’s Father’s Day package that includes four 24 oz. seasoned ribeye steaks, two quarts of creamy horseradish slaw, one pint of crispy onion strings and a bowl of Lawry’s famous homemade potato chips.

Recipe:

Lawry’s Ribeye recipe

1 each                   7 bone, 17 bone prime rib export (will yield 7 24oz to 28 oz bone-in ribeyes or 12 14 oz boneless ribeyes)

5 tbsps                 Lawry’s seasoned salt

3 tbsps                 Montreal seasoning

3 tbsps                 Olive oil

 

  1. Pre-heat your oven to 225 degrees.
  2. In the meantime, dry your prime rib/export with a paper towel of all blood
  3. Season the beef with the season salt all over
  4. Place the prime rib on a wire rack on a sheet pan and place in the oven
  5. Roast in the oven, until the internal temperature reaches 80 degrees and remove from oven
  6. Refrigerate overnight to rest.
  7. The next day, remove from refrigerator and place on the counter for 30 to 45 minutes to allow for easy cutting.
  8. Cut your desired steaks/ribeyes that you would like. We cut 24 oz and 14 oz steaks when we cut our steaks.
  9. Place the steaks on a rack with a pan and let them rest in the refrigerator for at least 6 hours. It is better to sit overnight. This allows the maillard reaction/effect to happen when you grill your ribeyes (browning effect).
  10. Blend the Montreal seasoning with olive oil.
  11. Rub the mix on the ribeyes and place on a hot grill or heavy pan on stove. Cook to desired doneness.

 

Creamy Coleslaw Dressing

1 cup                     Mayo

½ cup                    Sour cream

¼ cup                    Apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp                   Light brown sugar

1 tbsp                   Dijon Mustard

1 tsp                      Celery salt

1 tsp                      Lawry’s seasoned salt

1 tsp                      Lawry’s seasoned pepper

1 tsp                      Prepared horseradish

 

  1. Measure all ingredients
  2. Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix together

 

Creamy Coleslaw

1 head (1 lb)                       Green cabbage, thinly sliced

1 head (1 lb)                       Red cabbage, thinly sliced

2 large                                  Carrots, peeled and shredded

1 each                                   Red onion, thinly sliced

1 recipe                                Creamy coleslaw dressing

 

  1. Add all the vegetables to a large bowl
  2. Add the creamy coleslaw dressing to the bowl and mix everything well, until all the vegetables are coated.  Hint: Mix the slaw 30 minutes before serving, will help keep the cabbage crisp.

 