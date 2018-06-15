Lunchbreak: Ribeye and cole slaw

100 E. Ontario, Chicago
http://www.lawrysonline.com/lawrys-primerib/chicago
Lawry’s Father’s Day To-Go Package: For $275, guests can take home Lawry’s Father’s Day package that includes four 24 oz. seasoned ribeye steaks, two quarts of creamy horseradish slaw, one pint of crispy onion strings and a bowl of Lawry’s famous homemade potato chips.
Recipe:
Lawry’s Ribeye recipe
1 each 7 bone, 17 bone prime rib export (will yield 7 24oz to 28 oz bone-in ribeyes or 12 14 oz boneless ribeyes)
5 tbsps Lawry’s seasoned salt
3 tbsps Montreal seasoning
3 tbsps Olive oil
- Pre-heat your oven to 225 degrees.
- In the meantime, dry your prime rib/export with a paper towel of all blood
- Season the beef with the season salt all over
- Place the prime rib on a wire rack on a sheet pan and place in the oven
- Roast in the oven, until the internal temperature reaches 80 degrees and remove from oven
- Refrigerate overnight to rest.
- The next day, remove from refrigerator and place on the counter for 30 to 45 minutes to allow for easy cutting.
- Cut your desired steaks/ribeyes that you would like. We cut 24 oz and 14 oz steaks when we cut our steaks.
- Place the steaks on a rack with a pan and let them rest in the refrigerator for at least 6 hours. It is better to sit overnight. This allows the maillard reaction/effect to happen when you grill your ribeyes (browning effect).
- Blend the Montreal seasoning with olive oil.
- Rub the mix on the ribeyes and place on a hot grill or heavy pan on stove. Cook to desired doneness.
Creamy Coleslaw Dressing
1 cup Mayo
½ cup Sour cream
¼ cup Apple cider vinegar
2 tbsp Light brown sugar
1 tbsp Dijon Mustard
1 tsp Celery salt
1 tsp Lawry’s seasoned salt
1 tsp Lawry’s seasoned pepper
1 tsp Prepared horseradish
- Measure all ingredients
- Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix together
Creamy Coleslaw
1 head (1 lb) Green cabbage, thinly sliced
1 head (1 lb) Red cabbage, thinly sliced
2 large Carrots, peeled and shredded
1 each Red onion, thinly sliced
1 recipe Creamy coleslaw dressing
- Add all the vegetables to a large bowl
- Add the creamy coleslaw dressing to the bowl and mix everything well, until all the vegetables are coated. Hint: Mix the slaw 30 minutes before serving, will help keep the cabbage crisp.