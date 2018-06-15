Lunchbreak: Ribeye and cole slaw

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Executive Chef Ryan Wombacher, Lawry's The Prime Rib

100 E. Ontario, Chicago

http://www.lawrysonline.com/lawrys-primerib/chicago

Lawry’s Father’s Day To-Go Package: For $275, guests can take home Lawry’s Father’s Day package that includes four 24 oz. seasoned ribeye steaks, two quarts of creamy horseradish slaw, one pint of crispy onion strings and a bowl of Lawry’s famous homemade potato chips.

Recipe:

Lawry’s Ribeye recipe

1 each 7 bone, 17 bone prime rib export (will yield 7 24oz to 28 oz bone-in ribeyes or 12 14 oz boneless ribeyes)

5 tbsps Lawry’s seasoned salt

3 tbsps Montreal seasoning

3 tbsps Olive oil

Pre-heat your oven to 225 degrees. In the meantime, dry your prime rib/export with a paper towel of all blood Season the beef with the season salt all over Place the prime rib on a wire rack on a sheet pan and place in the oven Roast in the oven, until the internal temperature reaches 80 degrees and remove from oven Refrigerate overnight to rest. The next day, remove from refrigerator and place on the counter for 30 to 45 minutes to allow for easy cutting. Cut your desired steaks/ribeyes that you would like. We cut 24 oz and 14 oz steaks when we cut our steaks. Place the steaks on a rack with a pan and let them rest in the refrigerator for at least 6 hours. It is better to sit overnight. This allows the maillard reaction/effect to happen when you grill your ribeyes (browning effect). Blend the Montreal seasoning with olive oil. Rub the mix on the ribeyes and place on a hot grill or heavy pan on stove. Cook to desired doneness.

Creamy Coleslaw Dressing

1 cup Mayo

½ cup Sour cream

¼ cup Apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp Light brown sugar

1 tbsp Dijon Mustard

1 tsp Celery salt

1 tsp Lawry’s seasoned salt

1 tsp Lawry’s seasoned pepper

1 tsp Prepared horseradish

Measure all ingredients Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix together

Creamy Coleslaw

1 head (1 lb) Green cabbage, thinly sliced

1 head (1 lb) Red cabbage, thinly sliced

2 large Carrots, peeled and shredded

1 each Red onion, thinly sliced

1 recipe Creamy coleslaw dressing