Girl, 12, visiting from Michigan fatally shot on Chicago’s West Side

CHICAGO -- A 12-year-old girl visiting from Michigan was shot and killed on the city's West Side.

The shooting happened in the 4200 block of West Wilcox just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The girl was returning from a graduation party with a group of family and friends when shots were fired. A man was shot in the foot, and the girl was shot in the neck.

They were both transported to Stroger Hospital, where the girl later died.

The 12-year-old girl has been identified as She’Nyah O’Flynn.

The man, a 36-year-old relative of the girl, remains in stable condition and expected to recover.

Witnesses say they saw two men firing shots near the scene.

No one in the group appears to have been the intended target.

No arrests have been made.

O’Flynn was reportedly visiting Chicago for the summer from Benton Harbor, Michigan.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Area North detectives.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.