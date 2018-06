× Fatal crash reported in Glendale Heights

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Glendale Heights.

The incident occurred Friday morning near North Avenue and Glen Ellyn Road, according to the Glendale Heights Police Department.

A stretch of North Avenue was closed for several hours Friday. It was back open by 8 a.m.

UPDATE- GLENDALE HEIGHTS: EB North Ave back open Bloomingdale- Glen Ellyn Rd after fatal crash investigation. — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) June 15, 2018

GLENDALE HEIGHTS: Fatal crash investigation has EB North Ave CLOSED Bloomingdale Rd to Glen Ellyn Rd. — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) June 15, 2018