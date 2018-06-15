Fact-checking Pres. Trump’s comments from Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In a combination of tweets, a morning interview, and a freewheeling encounter with reporters at the White House, President Trump verbally attacked all of his perceived enemies Friday.

Trump addressed the Department of Justice’s Inspector General Report that criticized former FBI Director James Comey saying, “the report yesterday -- maybe more important than anything -- it totally exonerates me. There was no collusion. There was no obstruction. And if you read the report you’ll see that.”

The report said nothing about Trump’s innocence or guilt in the Russia investigation. It did, however, reveal FBI employee sent pro-Hillary Clinton, anti-Trump electronic messages and it criticized Comey for breaking with FBI policy.

On immigration, the president blamed Democrats for the separation of families at the border.

“The Democrats force that law upon our nation. I hate it. I hate to see separation of parents and children,” he said.

That is false. The Trump administration implemented the current separation policy and they can reverse course. But the issue is being used to force Democrats to work with Republicans on a comprehensive immigration measure. The president upped the pressure later tweeting about his border wall.

The president raised eyebrows talking about North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un on Fox News.

“He’s the strong head,” Trump said. “Don’t let anyone think anything different. He speaks and his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same.”

Trump later said he was kidding.

Back with the press corps, the president took more questions about North Korea and defending Kim Jong Un’s human rights records.

When asked how he could do that, Trump said, “You know why? Because I don’t want to see a nuclear weapon destroy you and your family. I don’t want to see it.”

Trump said he’s solved the North Korean nuclear issue and he has a good relationship with Kim.