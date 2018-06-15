× Chicago area braces for weekend of excessive heat

CHICAGO — The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued an Excessive Heat Watch, which is in effect from Saturday morning through Monday evening.

Tips for staying safe and staying cool

County officials offer these tips to stay safe during the heat.

Drink plenty of fluids

Try to stay in the shade or indoors as much as possible

Check on elderly neighbors and those with functional needs

Take pets indoors and make sure they have plenty of water

FULL LIST OF COOLING CENTERS IN COOK COUNTY

What to expect with the weather

TEMPERATURES : Afternoon highs will be in the mid to possibly upper 90s Saturday through Monday. Nighttime lows in the city will likely only be around 80 Saturday night and Sunday night.

: Afternoon highs will be in the mid to possibly upper 90s Saturday through Monday. Nighttime lows in the city will likely only be around 80 Saturday night and Sunday night. HEAT INDICES : Peak afternoon heat indices of 100 to 105 are forecast Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Only minimal relief from the heat is expected at night with heat indices likely to remain in the 90s through the evening and possibly into portions of the overnight hours.

: Peak afternoon heat indices of 100 to 105 are forecast Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Only minimal relief from the heat is expected at night with heat indices likely to remain in the 90s through the evening and possibly into portions of the overnight hours. IMPACTS: The extended duration of heat, combined with nearly full sunshine, and oppressively warmth even at night will lead to potentially hazardous conditions, particularly for the

elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions. Residents of the city of Chicago can call 311 to request well-being checks for elderly friends or family members, or for information on finding the nearest cooling center.

Updates at wgntv.com/weather