After disagreement with venue, Stormy Daniels will perform in Chicago as scheduled

CHICAGO — Stormy Daniels weekend performances at a gentleman’s club in Chicago will go on as scheduled.

Daniels will finish out her three-day gig as originally planned.

The adult film star took the stage Thursday night, but the club had canceled her remaining performances over a disagreement about money.

Friday evening, both sides say they have resolved their differences.

Daniels will take the stage Friday night and again Saturday.