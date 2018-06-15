Adopt-A-Pet: Heartland Animal Shelter

Eric Gordon, Volunteer

Heartland’s regular adoption hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 4:00-7:00pm, Saturdays from 1:00-5:00pm and Sundays from 12:00-4:00pm. Visitors are welcome at the shelter (2975 Milwaukee Ave. in Northbrook) during these hours to meet our adoptable cats and dogs!

www.heartlandanimalshelter.org

Annual Walk of Love on Saturday, July 21st at 9:30am at Blue Star Memorial Woods in Glenview – East Lake Ave., just west of Harms Rd. This leisurely 2k walk is along a beautiful trail and is fun for all ages. Dogs are welcome too! The walk is followed by breakfast, raffles, vendor tables, puppy pools, professional photos and more.

Advance registration is $30 for adults, $15 for children ages 3-12 and children under three years old are free. Families of up to four people are $90. You can also register at the event for an additional $5 per ticket. To register, visit our website: www.heartlandanimalshelter.org/walk-of-love

You can earn free admission to the Walk of Love event on July 21st while helping Heartland save even more cats and dogs! Just create a Walk of Love fundraising page for us on Facebook. To create your page, visit www.facebook.com/HeartlandAnimalShelter/fundraise and click the “Create” button. Be sure to include “Walk of Love” in the title of your fundraiser. All proceeds from your fundraiser will be donated to Heartland and if you raise at least $100, you will earn free admission to the Walk of Love! The three people that raise the most donations will also win exciting prizes.