Stormy Daniels to perform at Admiral Theatre through Saturday

CHICAGO — Former porn star Stormy Daniels is slated to perform five shows at the Admiral Theatre this week.

Daniels is on a national tour as her legal battle with President Donald Trump and his attorney Michael Cohen continues. Cohen admitted to paying Daniels $130,000 to keep her quiet about an alleged affair with Trump in 2006.

The White House has denied the affair.

Daniels has five shows at the Albany Park strip club at 3940 W. Lawrence Ave.: 10 p.m. Thursday; midnight and 9 p.m. Friday; and midnight and 9 p.m. Saturday. Tickets range from $30 to $50. All but the final show are sold out online.

According to the Chicago Tribune, each show is expected to last 45 minutes. Daniels will likely strip and perform burlesque routines. She will sign autographs for an extra charge; merchandise is for sale.